2,564 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 178.6% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

