PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. PLDT has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in PLDT by 37.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in PLDT by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

