ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 56,865,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,542,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.4823 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
