Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 20,932,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 60,280,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

About Vast Resources

(Get Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.