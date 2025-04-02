Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.15. 296,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 300,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHCO

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $17,523,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.