Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 217,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 82,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

