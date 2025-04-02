First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $582,000.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

