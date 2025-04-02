First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
