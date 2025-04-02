British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Sells 31,544 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.14), for a total transaction of £1,003,730.08 ($1,297,647.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($40.54), for a total transaction of £299,644.80 ($387,388.24).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,074 ($39.74) per share, for a total transaction of £153.70 ($198.71).

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 71 ($0.92) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,120 ($40.34). The company had a trading volume of 2,754,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,813. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,416 ($44.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,949.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco ( LON:BATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.06 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. This represents a yield of 1.9%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.08%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

