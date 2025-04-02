Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 12,461,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 74,507,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

