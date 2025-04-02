Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPJ. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.