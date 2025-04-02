Katherine Innes Purchases 2,600 Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Innes purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,498 ($5,815.13).

Forterra Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FORT traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 174.60 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forterra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £358.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.98.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on FORT

About Forterra

(Get Free Report)

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.