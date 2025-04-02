Inspired (LON:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspired had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.12%.

INSE stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.10 ($0.71). 137,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.01. Inspired has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £87.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.69%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Monday.

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

