Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.50 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,041. The stock has a market cap of $963.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

In other news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $78,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.