JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.67. 1,634,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,733,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
