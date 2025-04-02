JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.67. 1,634,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,733,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

