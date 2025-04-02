ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 2241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $613.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

