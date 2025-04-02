JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 286,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $170,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.