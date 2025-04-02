Cynosure Group LLC Purchases Shares of 123,413 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

