Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

