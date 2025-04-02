Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

