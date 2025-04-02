F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $165,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 by 598.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $53,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,090,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $268.58 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

