Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $981,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.