Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $981,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
