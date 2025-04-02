RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

