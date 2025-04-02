HC Wainwright Predicts Canaan’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canaan in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

