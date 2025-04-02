Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,479,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,610,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after buying an additional 321,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,327.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 286,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.