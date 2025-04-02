AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 161,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TOL opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.



