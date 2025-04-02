Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWBO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 3,911,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.52. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
