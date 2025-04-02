Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga Acquires 3,059 Shares

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 3,059 shares of Opyl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$85.65 ($53.87) per share, with a total value of A$262,003.35 ($164,781.98).
Opyl Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89.
Opyl Company Profile
