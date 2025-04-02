Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Releases Earnings Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 8,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

