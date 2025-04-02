Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Releases Earnings Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 8,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Inspire Veterinary Partners
