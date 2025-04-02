Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Down 1.3 %
LON INOV traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11.91 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.25. The firm has a market cap of £97.82 million, a PE ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 0.54. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 1-year low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.40 ($0.17).
About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV
