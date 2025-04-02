Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Down 1.3 %

LON INOV traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11.91 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.25. The firm has a market cap of £97.82 million, a PE ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 0.54. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 1-year low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.40 ($0.17).

About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

