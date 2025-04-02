Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.
Kazera Global Stock Performance
Shares of KZG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.51 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,743,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. Kazera Global has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
About Kazera Global
Current investments include:
Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.
Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.
African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.
