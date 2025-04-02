Short Interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Drops By 23.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This trade represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,919 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $4,296,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 185,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

