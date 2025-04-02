ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYU traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.13. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

