SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) vs. Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Air France-KLM and SkyWest are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% SkyWest 9.15% 14.17% 4.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and SkyWest”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.07 $1.01 billion $0.11 7.89 SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.04 $322.96 million $7.77 11.58

Analyst Recommendations

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and SkyWest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 SkyWest 0 2 2 0 2.50

SkyWest has a consensus target price of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SkyWest beats Air France-KLM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

