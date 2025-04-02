Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Short Interest Update

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 3,218,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.
Insider Activity
In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $6,052,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,977,693.05. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
