Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Short Interest Update

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 3,218,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $6,052,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,977,693.05. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

