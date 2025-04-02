What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PRGS Q2 Earnings?

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 109,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

