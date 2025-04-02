Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomea Fusion Q1 Earnings

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,431,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 261,432 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

