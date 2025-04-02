Q1 EPS Forecast for Lassonde Industries Cut by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

