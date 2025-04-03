ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
NYSE ACCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,659. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -28.30%.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
