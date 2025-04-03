Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (AB, GWW, HAYW, LOW, LYFT, MOH, NVDA, ODC, PH, POWI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 3rd:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $966.00 target price on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

