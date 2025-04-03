First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.21 and last traded at $104.35, with a volume of 9413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
