First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.21 and last traded at $104.35, with a volume of 9413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

