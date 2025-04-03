SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 15312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,816,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

