Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.84 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 544986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $9,921,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.