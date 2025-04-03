Best Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Hut 8, and Iris Energy are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant part of their revenue from activities related to Bitcoin, such as mining, trading, or providing services to the cryptocurrency industry. They offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics without having to purchase or store the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 24,264,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,195,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,923,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,344,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. MARA has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 9,310,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,662,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,938. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 8,872,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 6.83.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

HUT stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 2,773,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 4,981,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,216,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

