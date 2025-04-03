Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) CEO Sells $12,034.50 in Stock

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Piluso sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $12,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,462.65. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Data Storage Stock Performance
Shares of DTST stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Data Storage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Data Storage
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.