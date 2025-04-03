Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) CEO Sells $12,034.50 in Stock

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Free Report) CEO Charles M. Piluso sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $12,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,462.65. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of DTST stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Data Storage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Data Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Featured Articles

