LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.