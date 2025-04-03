LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
