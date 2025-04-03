Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 658.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

