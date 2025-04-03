Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

