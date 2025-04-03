Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Endurance Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.
Endurance Gold Company Profile
Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endurance Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.