Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.37. 610,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

