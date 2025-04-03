Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.