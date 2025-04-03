Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.90 ($15.11) and last traded at €13.84 ($15.04). Approximately 47,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.58 ($14.76).

Grenke Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44.

Grenke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.